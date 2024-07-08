The director and producer are well-prepared and passionate about Halagali: Dhananjay

BENGALURU: We had earlier reported that with Krishna's exit, Dhananjay was in talks for Sukesh Nayak's historical project Halagali. The news now stands confirmed. Set in the pre-Independence era of 1857, the period drama is an intriguing tale rooted in Karnataka’s history, showcasing the valour and hardships of the Beda community, known for their first guerilla war against the British. Dhananjay will be seen as a warrior.

Halagali aims to bring to life these historical heroes' rituals, thoughts, and struggles. This ambitious project is produced by Kalyan Chakravarthy, a distributor who has previously produced a Telugu feature film. Vasuki Vaibhav is scoring the music for the upcoming film.

Confirming his presence in the project, Dhananjay shares his thoughts on being a part of the period drama set in the British era. "I read the script, and it was interesting to learn that such an incident took place in our Karnataka. Director Sukesh Nayak has come up with an excellent script. I also watched a few visuals that have been shot, and they look top-notch. I have observed that both the director and the producer are passionate about Halagali, and they're also well-prepared. I wanted to be part of this big canvas project," says Dhananjay, who plans to start Halagali after completing shoots for Uttarakaanda and Anna From Mexico, which are in various stages of production.

Apart from Halagali, Dhananjay is also part of another historical film, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, which he plans to begin shooting in January 2025. When asked if these projects require extra preparation, Dhananjay says, "I enjoy working on such subjects, no doubt. But a physical transformation is always required to perform these historical characters, which I have to be prepared for."