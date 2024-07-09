Anand Audio secures audio rights of Bhairathi Ranagal for substantial price

The much-anticipated action thriller Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shivarajkumar, recently wrapped its production. Directed by Narthan, this film is a prequel to the 2017 film, Mufti, and is produced under the Geetha Pictures banner by Geetha Shivarajkumar. Initially slated for release on Independence Day, the film's makers have decided to postpone the release. A new release date is yet to be announced.

The film, which has Shivarajkumar reprising his role as Bhairathi Ranagal, also features Rukmini Vasanth whose character details have been kept under wraps so far. However, sources have revealed that the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello actor will portray a doctor in Bhairathi Ranagal. More information about her role will be disclosed as the release date approaches.

Meanwhile, the makers have announced that Anand Audio has bagged the audio rights for Bhairathi Ranagal for a substantial price. Music director Ravi Basrur has composed three songs for the film. The makers have also announced that more updates, including the final release date, will be shared on July 12, on the occasion of Shivarajkumar's birthday. It is speculated that the film, set to be dubbed and released in multiple languages, may hit theatres in the third week of September.

The supporting cast of Bhairathi Ranagal includes actors Avinash, Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Babu Hirannayya, Madhu Guruswamy, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande in pivotal roles. Naveen Kumar is handling the cinematography for the film.