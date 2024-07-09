Darshan’s Shastri is set for re-release this week

Darshan is currently under trial in the Renukaswamy case. Meanwhile, distributor Shankar has announced the re-release of the actor's 2005 hit, Shastri, this week. Shastri, directed by PN Satya, is an action gangster film that follows the story of the titular character who is a medical student. Due to unfortunate circumstances, Shastri is drawn into the underworld.

Despite his criminal involvement, he becomes a benevolent figure who aids the poor and oppressed. His actions provoke the ire of several ruthless dons seeking revenge. The film also features a romantic subplot featuring Manya as Kanaka, an arrogant rich girl who was previously rejected by Shastri.

Speaking about the re-release, to a certain section of the media, the distributor clarified that the re-release has no connection to Darshan's current legal situation. He noted that there are no new Kannada film releases this week, apart from Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 directed by Shankar. This dearth provided an opportunity for the re-release of Shastri in a few available theatres.

Shankar also expressed concern about some Kannada stars shifting their focus to pan-India films at the expense of the Kannada film industry. He mentioned that a few Kannada stars, who initially gained fame through Kannada cinema, are now concentrating on pan-Indian projects, thereby neglecting the local industry.

He recalled the days when icons like Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan would release a new film every three months, a practice that ensured steady employment for many. He also pointed out that the release of Darshan's Kaatera, the Tharun Kishore Sudhir directorial produced by Rockline Venkatesh, in December 2023, reopened 80 theatres and employed 500 people across different venues, highlighting the positive impact of regular Kannada film releases.