'Back Benchers' stars Suchendra Prasad in a different role: Rajashekar

Director Rajashekar’s upcoming film Back Benchers, which is all set to evoke cherished college-day memories, will introduce versatile actor Suchendra Prasad in a never-seen-before role. Scheduled for release on July 19, Back Benchers marks a departure from the usual Kannada film narrative, focusing on the nuances of college life and the relationships that shape it. Director Rajashekar has kept the specifics of Suchendra Prasad’s role under wraps, teasing audiences with hints of something extraordinary.

Suchendra Prasad is known for his impeccable Kannada pronunciation and his ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, and Rajashekar describes his character in Back Benchers as a blend of strict authority and paternal warmth, a departure from his usual heroic portrayals. “His role in Back Benchers underscores his versatility as an actor,” remarks Rajashekar, confident that casting Suchendra Prasad in it has been a decision that will pay off handsomely.

The film features a soundtrack composed by Nakul Abhayankar, boasting seven melodious tracks. Produced by PP Productions, Back Benchers introduces a fresh ensemble cast including Jatin Aryan, Akash, Shashank Singh, Manya Gouda, Kunkum, Anusha Suresh, Manoj Shetty, Namitha Gouda, along with Aravind Kuplikar and Ranjan Narasimha Murthy in pivotal roles.