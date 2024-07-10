Ganesh to join hands with Pannaga Bharana for an out-and-out comedy drama

Golden Star Ganesh, known for his all-around entertainment on the silver screen, has captured audiences with his emotional depth and impeccable comedic timing. His unique ability to balance drama and humour has made him a beloved figure in Sandalwood. As he gears up for the release of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, directed by Srinivas Raju, exciting news about Ganesh's upcoming projects has surfaced. The actor is reportedly in careful talks with various directors, meticulously planning his next moves.

Among the anticipated collaborations, Ganesh is set to team up with French Biriyani director Pannaga Bharana for an out-and-out comedy project. The duo has already had their few rounds of discussions, and Ganesh has given the green signal. This project, currently in the discussion phase, is expected to go on floors soon. Details regarding the production house and other specifics will be revealed once an official announcement is made.

In addition, Ganesh has another interesting project lined up with director AR Vikyath. Produced by Satya Rayala, this untitled film will mark Ganesh's first collaboration with the legendary Ramesh Aravind. While Ganesh has these two interesting projects lined up, it remains to be seen when he plans to go on floors with said films.