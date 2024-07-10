Kichcha Sudeep lauds team 'Hejjaru' for its unique narrative

Hejjaru, directed by Harshapriya, is all set to hit theaters on July 19, and it has already caught the attention of actor Kichcha Sudeep. After viewing the film’s teaser and rushes, the Max hero appreciated the team’s commendable efforts, highlighted its exceptional storyline as a unique narrative approach, and extended his wishes to Gopal Deshpande and the entire film crew.

Hejjaru centers on the intriguing lives of two individuals from different eras: Rajaram, born in 1965, and Bhagat, born in 1995. Rajaram embarks on a solitary quest for answers following a profound loss, while Bhagat, facing similar events, believes that following Rajaram will lead him to the answers he seeks. As their lives unfold, mysterious developments complicate Rajaram’s quest, weaving a complex narrative.

The film stars Bhagat Alva and Leonilla Shweta D’Souza in the lead roles, while Gopal Deshpande, Naveen Krishna, Muni, and Arun Balaraj play supporting characters. Produced by Ramji Talkies and Gagan Enterprises, Hejjaru features music by Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematography by Amar Chayagrahana.