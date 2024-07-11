First look of 'Toofaan' launched

R Chandrakanth's next film's title has been changed from Bhairya KA-07 to Toofaan. The film features debutant Roshan in the lead role, with Anusha Rai portraying a character with three different shades. Set against the backdrop of 1994, Toofaan weaves a tale of revenge, with Chandrakanth not only directing but also penning the story, screenplay, and dialogues.

Toofaan is Roshan’s dream project, shares Chandrakanth. "Roshan brought the story to me and insisted I direct it. Fifty percent of the shoot is complete, and we presented a teaser at the producer's request." Addressing the title change, he added, "With Bhairya being the hero’s name, Toofaan was chosen to add a different twist."

The film is produced by Sharifa Begum Nadaf under the SR Movies banner. It is currently in production, and the makers recently unveiled the first look through noted lyricist Kaviraj. With music composed by Sachin Basrur, Toofaan aims for a pan-India release.

Newcomer Roshan stressed their ambitious plans, stating, "We are planning a massive release across over a thousand centres in India." The film's cast includes Bhishma Ramaiah as the antagonist, with Rangayana Raghu, Ashwin Haasan, Surya Praveen, Ayyappa Sharma, and B Suresh in supporting roles. Cinematography for Toofaan is handled by Gangu.