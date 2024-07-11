Pranam Devaraj’s 'S/o Muthanna' wrapped up shooting

The Pranam Devaraj starrer S/o Muthanna has successfully wrapped up its production after an intense 49-day schedule. The film's completion was celebrated with a traditional ceremony, which included a pumpkin smashing event and was attended by Pranam's father as well as veteran actor Devaraj and his family.

Directed by Srikanth Hunsoor, S/o Muthanna explores the poignant relationship between a father and son. On the last day of the shoot, Pranam said, "Today is a day of joy and a bit of sadness. I am happy the shooting is over, but I will miss the daily camaraderie. This journey has been both emotional and joyful. The film beautifully portrays the bond between a father and son, something I deeply relate to. I'm grateful to Puratana Films for this opportunity."

Khushi Ravi, who plays the female lead, expressed her gratitude and excitement. "Despite the intense 49-day schedule, the team ensured everything was perfect. Director Srikanth sir’s clarity made it a smooth process,” she said.

With shooting now completed, the film moves into post-production, with music by Sachin Basrur, and the team is looking for the right date to release.