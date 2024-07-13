KRG Studios ventures into Malayalam with 'Padakkalam'

KRG Studios, known for Kannada film distribution and productions like Ratnan Prapancha, Hoysala, and the upcoming films Powder and Uttarakaanda, now ventures into Malayalam cinema with the title Padakkalam. The project officially commenced today with its muhurath ceremony in Kochi. At the ceremony, attended by its cast and crew, the makers released its motion poster.

Padakkalam is a fantasy film written by Nithin C Babu and Manu Swaraj, and the latter will also mark his debut as a writer and director. It is produced by Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj, and Vijay Subramaniam under KRG Studios, along with renowned actor-producer Vijay Babu under Friday Film House.

The makers have cast Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharaf U Dheen, Sandeep Pradeep, Niranjana Anoop, Saafboi, Arun Pradeep, Arun Ajikumar, Ishan Shoukath, and Pooja Mohanraj in pivotal roles. The film will have music by Rajesh Murugesan, cinematography by Anu Moothedath, and editing by Nidhin Raj Arol.