Nanda Kishore to helm family commercial entertainer titled 'Shivagana'

Producer Surappa Babu, known for previous hits like Kotigobba 2 and Kotigobba 3, has once again ignited excitement with his upcoming project that brings together the unique pairing of stars Shivarajkumar and Ganesh for the first time on screen. The film, which gets its title as Shivagana, is set to be helmed by director Nanda Kishore.

The director of Adhyaksha, Ranna Victory, Mukunda Murari, and Pogaru, is currently busy with his Malayalam debut, Vrushabha starring Mohanlal, and plans to wrap up his commitments by September before delving into this new venture with Shivanna and Ganesh. The film is expected to be a family-oriented commercial entertainer, distinct from the actors’ previous films. The project is slated to kick off officially with a muhurath ceremony scheduled for October.

Apart from this, Shivarajkumar and Ganesh are involved in various other projects. Shivanna’s lineup includes Bhairathi Ranagal, set for a September release, along with Arjun Janya’s 45, Rohit Padaki’s Uttarakaanda, Hemanth M Rao’s Bhairavana Kone Pata, Lakki Gopal’s I V Returns, an untitled film with director Karthik Adwaith (his 131st film), Srini’s Dalayavi and Jawa, directed by Raviarasu. Additionally, he plays a pivotal role in Ram Charan’s upcoming Telugu project.

Meanwhile, Ganesh is gearing up for the release of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, directed by Srinivas Raju, and will also feature in Vikhyath’s directorial alongside Ramesh Aravind. He has also given the green light to a project directed by Pannaga Bharana.