‘Actors’ careers and their pay packages inspired me to transition to the silver screen: Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty

Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty, known for hit tracks like ‘3 Peg,’ ‘Tequila,’ ‘Fire,’ and ‘Party Freak,’ is stepping into a new phase with his acting debut in Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare, directed by Arun Amuktha. Ahead of the film’s release on July 19, Chandan Shetty, who is exploring this new arena, reflects upon his music career, “Though I have been associated with various music directors as a background singer, I realised I needed to put myself out there to gain recognition. So, I leaped to be the face behind the music, which led to ‘Halagode’. It was a time of challenges, risks, and equal enthusiasm.”

Chandan, who started as a Bigg Boss contestant, is now a popular music director turned actor. He reveals his journey through various art forms helped him build a livelihood and earn income. “Coming from a middle-class family, fame wasn’t my primary goal; I was doing this to earn a living. Thankfully, I had strong support from my parents; their belief in my talent was invaluable.

My father, a staunch believer in astrology, was confident I would succeed, but it took a few years. When I composed ‘Halagode’, I was unsure if I would be able to continue staying in Bengaluru. I was ready to leave the city, but luckily, it clicked, and from there, there was no looking back,” he says, attributing his journey to fate and numerous miracles.

Chandan Shetty says that Big Boss gave him equal parts fame and criticism. “Success attracts detractors in any field. Criticism is part of being a public figure, and I’ve learned to handle it maturely. These experiences strengthened and motivated me to pursue acting,” he explains. His decision to foray into acting was pragmatic, believing that without a ‘Godfather,’ the only other way to keep afloat in the film industry is to generate income, and acting proves to be a profitable endeavour.