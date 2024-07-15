‘Actors’ careers and their pay packages inspired me to transition to the silver screen: Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty
Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty, known for hit tracks like ‘3 Peg,’ ‘Tequila,’ ‘Fire,’ and ‘Party Freak,’ is stepping into a new phase with his acting debut in Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare, directed by Arun Amuktha. Ahead of the film’s release on July 19, Chandan Shetty, who is exploring this new arena, reflects upon his music career, “Though I have been associated with various music directors as a background singer, I realised I needed to put myself out there to gain recognition. So, I leaped to be the face behind the music, which led to ‘Halagode’. It was a time of challenges, risks, and equal enthusiasm.”
Chandan, who started as a Bigg Boss contestant, is now a popular music director turned actor. He reveals his journey through various art forms helped him build a livelihood and earn income. “Coming from a middle-class family, fame wasn’t my primary goal; I was doing this to earn a living. Thankfully, I had strong support from my parents; their belief in my talent was invaluable.
My father, a staunch believer in astrology, was confident I would succeed, but it took a few years. When I composed ‘Halagode’, I was unsure if I would be able to continue staying in Bengaluru. I was ready to leave the city, but luckily, it clicked, and from there, there was no looking back,” he says, attributing his journey to fate and numerous miracles.
Chandan Shetty says that Big Boss gave him equal parts fame and criticism. “Success attracts detractors in any field. Criticism is part of being a public figure, and I’ve learned to handle it maturely. These experiences strengthened and motivated me to pursue acting,” he explains. His decision to foray into acting was pragmatic, believing that without a ‘Godfather,’ the only other way to keep afloat in the film industry is to generate income, and acting proves to be a profitable endeavour.
“Today’s actors are among the highest-paid in the Kannada industry. As a music director, I felt I wasn’t adequately compensated. Studying actors’ careers and their pay packages inspired me to transition to the silver screen,” says Chandan, adding, “While Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare marks my debut, I’ve already completed two other projects: Suraj Shastry’s Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala and Kiran’s Suthradaari.”
A self-taught musician, Chandan Shetty credits YouTube for his learning. “As an actor, I’ve learned a lot from my actor friends, drawing inspiration from Puneeth Rajkumar and Aamir Khan on handling celebrity life. Having shot for three projects, I have now realised that stepping out of my comfort zone is not easy,” he shares, acknowledging mixed emotions as he prepares to see himself on screen. “As a rapper, I connected with specific audiences through music. Now, as I transition to the silver screen I wonder how audiences will embrace me.”
In Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniayare, Chandan Shetty portrays three distinct characters, each presenting a unique challenge. “Seeing myself in the mirror in each new avatar brought back memories of my rapper days. Embracing these diverse roles has been a fulfilling challenge,” he shares, hoping audiences will appreciate.
With his focus shifting to acting, Chandan Shetty has recorded only a couple of songs in the recent past. “I want to avoid confusing my audience. As a rapper, financial constraints were significant. Thankfully, on the acting front, producers have shown faith in me, and I aim to maintain that trust,” he acknowledges, expressing his gratitude to producers Subramanya Kukke and AC Shivalingegowda for releasing the film during challenging times. Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare, a college-themed drama, revolves around high-achieving students aiming to inspire youths who take parental support for granted. “My character aims to change their lives,” Chandan Shetty explains.
Speaking on the recent news of his divorce from Niveditha Gowda, he admits to being open to an on-screen pairing with her if it serves the film. “I’ve already shot for a film where she plays the lead, and I play her boyfriend. We have a few days of shooting left and are waiting for its completion,” he concludes warmly.