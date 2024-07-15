I’m looking forward to working with Siddharth: Chaithra Achar

Kannada actor Chaithra Achar, who has made her mark in Kannada is all set to make waves in Tamil cinema with two major projects. Currently filming director Raju Murugan's upcoming venture, she's also gearing up to start shooting for Siddharth's 40th film today.

Directed by Sri Ganesh, the film is produced by Shanthi Talkies, known for the successful Maaveeran starring Sivakarthikeyan. Siddharth 40 also features veteran actors Sarath Kumar and Devayani in pivotal roles.

Chaithra Achar, who is paired opposite Siddharth, expressed her enthusiasm, "This was the first project I signed in Tamil, and it's incredibly special. I'm excited to be part of a young team and equally looking forward to working with Siddharth. The director is not only talented but also a good writer, and I'm looking forward to collaborating with such a dynamic group. The anticipation over the past three months about this project has been immense, and now that filming is finally beginning, I cannot be more thrilled."

Chaithra Achar also has Uttarakaanda and an upcoming suspense thriller alongside newcomer Hari in Kannada.