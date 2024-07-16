Hiranya isn't just about spectacle, it's about impactful storytelling : Prawin Avyukth

Prawin Avyukth is currently gearing up for the release of Hiranya, his directorial debut starring Rajavardan, produced by Vigneshwar and Vijay Kumar under the Vedas Infinite Pictures banner. His path from directing short films like Saha, Gumma, and Kalla Kannu to navigating feature films hasn’t been easy, he admits. “Whether directing shorts or full-length cinema, clarity is key,” asserts the director, acknowledging the challenges of building teams and navigating the complexities of larger productions.

“From childhood, the applause and whistles in cinema halls spurred my ambition to become a director,” Prawin reveals passionately. He goes on to delve into Hiranya’s intriguing mix of action-thriller elements, suspenseful storytelling, and a climax that resonates.

“The protagonist in Hiranya is a contract killer, more of an anti-hero with devilish thoughts,” Avyukth explains. “The storyline was inspired by a thought-provoking video of a pig and two lions, shaping the narrative into a gripping tale.”

Prawin reveals that choosing Rajavardan for the lead role was a deliberate decision. “I needed a hero with a larger-than-life presence, someone akin to Darshan or Sudeep. Being a newcomer, I couldn’t reach out to them,” Avyukth shares. “Rajavardan’s previous work in Bichhugatti showcased his versatility, making him the perfect fit for this commercial entertainer.”

Rihana plays the female lead in Hiranya, which marks her debut. The film will also feature former Bigg Boss contestant Divya Suresh, Huli Karthik, Arvind Rao, and Dilip Shetty in pivotal roles. While the action is pivotal in commercial entertainers, Prawin stresses the importance of substantial content in Hiranya. “For me, it’s not just about spectacle; it’s about meaningful storytelling,” he signs off.