I aim to set a new benchmark with Hejjaru: Harshapriya

Harshapriya, a seasoned writer and director, takes pride in his debut film, Hejjaru. This unique story explores the concept of parallel lives, claiming to be the first of its kind in Kannada cinema and only the second in all of Indian cinema. Leveraging his experience as a screenwriter, lyricist, and even fiction head for an entertainment channel, Harshapriya always dreamt of launching his directorial career with an unconventional subject. With Hejjaru's release slated for July 19th, he aims to set a new benchmark for storytelling.

To begin with, it is interesting to learn where Harshapriya's idea about parallel lives came from. "There's a belief that American presidents John F Kennedy and Abraham Lincoln share some astonishingly eerie coincidences despite being separated by nearly a century. This thought inspired me to create Hejjaru, which explores parallel lives where similar incidents occur in the lives of two different people across different timelines," Harshapriya explains.

The film centers around two individuals: Rajaram, born in 1965, who experiences a significant loss and embarks on a solitary quest for justice, and Bhagat, born in 2020, who faces similar events and believes that following Rajaram's path will lead him to the answers.