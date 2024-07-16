I aim to set a new benchmark with Hejjaru: Harshapriya

Harshapriya, a seasoned writer and director, takes pride in his debut film, Hejjaru. This unique story explores the concept of parallel lives, claiming to be the first of its kind in Kannada cinema and only the second in all of Indian cinema. Leveraging his experience as a screenwriter, lyricist, and even fiction head for an entertainment channel, Harshapriya always dreamt of launching his directorial career with an unconventional subject. With Hejjaru's release slated for July 19th, he aims to set a new benchmark for storytelling.
To begin with, it is interesting to learn where Harshapriya's idea about parallel lives came from. "There's a belief that American presidents John F Kennedy and Abraham Lincoln share some astonishingly eerie coincidences despite being separated by nearly a century. This thought inspired me to create Hejjaru, which explores parallel lives where similar incidents occur in the lives of two different people across different timelines," Harshapriya explains.
The film centers around two individuals: Rajaram, born in 1965, who experiences a significant loss and embarks on a solitary quest for justice, and Bhagat, born in 2020, who faces similar events and believes that following Rajaram's path will lead him to the answers.
Reflecting on his influences, Harshapriya mentions, "I've studied and enjoyed Christopher Nolan's storytelling. While his work is complex, which I sometimes do not understand, I aimed to make Hejjaru understandable to the ordinary viewer. It took me eight months to develop the screenplay, and I embraced the challenge of making it comprehensible while maintaining its depth. I enjoy complex stories but make them simple for the audience. I love it when people engage deeply with my narratives. I want the audience to become writers after watching the film, speculating and drawing their own conclusions."
Harshapriya acknowledges the evolving nature of cinema and the audience's growing sophistication. "There's been a shift in how people watch films, and we must adapt and innovate in our storytelling. Hejjaru brings a rare, one-in-a-million story that I hope will connect deeply with viewers."
Further, Harshapriya notes that writing for serials and feature films is different. "Working in serials taught me the art of slow storytelling, but I enjoy the fast-paced narration of films, which is adapted in Hejjaru," says Harshpriay, who extends his gratitude to his producer, K S Ramji, who believed in his vision. He also praises his cast and crew, including Bhagat Alva particularly Gopal Krishna Deshpande, whose excitement about the story translated into his performance.
"Shwetha D'Souza has delivered an impressive performance despite initially struggling with the Mangalorean diction. Her dubbing and portrayal of her character will be a standout," Harshapriya adds. Naveen Krishna plays a negative role for the first time in Hejjaru, which will have an excellent background score by music director Poorachandandera.