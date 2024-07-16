Indrajit Lankesh dedicates a song to his late sister Gauri Lankesh in his upcoming film Gowri

Director Indrajit Lankesh is all set to launch his son Samarajit Lankesh in the upcoming film, Gowri. This youth commercial entertainer, set for release on August 15, has been capturing attention since its announcement, both for its poignant tribute to Indrajith's late sister and its songs. The film is named after his elder sister, the late journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, who was tragically shot dead in Bengaluru in 2017.
Indrajit has now dedicated a song to his sister Gauri as a heartfelt gesture. On Monday, the makers released two songs, one of which chronicles Gauri's journey through unseen pictures with evocative lyrics penned by K Kalyan. The song, composed by Jassie Gift, is crooned by Kailash Kher.
"When Kalyan and I started crafting the title lyrics, we searched for a symbolic connection to my sister. The visuals and lines are meant as a heartfelt tribute to Gauri," he says further clarifying that the film is not about Gauri's incident.
"There's a misconception that what happened to Gauri is part of the film's storyline. I want to assure you, her story is not being used for promotional purposes. Though the film is a youth romantic thriller, I named it after my sister to honour her without making her story a direct part of the film," says Indrajith.
Further elaborating on the process of crafting the lyrics, Indrajith explains, "I envisioned K Kalyan crafting symbolic lyrics that honored Gauri's story while seamlessly weaving it into the film's narrative. Kalyan knew Gauri well, and we had numerous discussions before finalising the lines. Through his unique style of writing, often scribbling notes on tissue papers over a cup of tea, he penned meaningful lines about my sister."
The makers have also released another song, 'Muddada,' a romantic track unveiled by the Monalisa pair, Sada and Dhyan, as they celebrated 20 years of the film Monalisa, directed by Indrajit Lankesh.
With Samarjit as lead, Gowri will feature Sanya Iyer, marking her debut on the silver screen, alongside Sweezal, Chandu Gowda, and other notable actors in key roles. With music directors Jassie Gift and Chandan Shetty composing the music, the film will feature cinematography by AJ Shetty.