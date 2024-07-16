Indrajit Lankesh dedicates a song to his late sister Gauri Lankesh in his upcoming film Gowri

Director Indrajit Lankesh is all set to launch his son Samarajit Lankesh in the upcoming film, Gowri. This youth commercial entertainer, set for release on August 15, has been capturing attention since its announcement, both for its poignant tribute to Indrajith's late sister and its songs. The film is named after his elder sister, the late journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, who was tragically shot dead in Bengaluru in 2017.

Indrajit has now dedicated a song to his sister Gauri as a heartfelt gesture. On Monday, the makers released two songs, one of which chronicles Gauri's journey through unseen pictures with evocative lyrics penned by K Kalyan. The song, composed by Jassie Gift, is crooned by Kailash Kher.

"When Kalyan and I started crafting the title lyrics, we searched for a symbolic connection to my sister. The visuals and lines are meant as a heartfelt tribute to Gauri," he says further clarifying that the film is not about Gauri's incident.

"There's a misconception that what happened to Gauri is part of the film's storyline. I want to assure you, her story is not being used for promotional purposes. Though the film is a youth romantic thriller, I named it after my sister to honour her without making her story a direct part of the film," says Indrajith.