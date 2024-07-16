Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios faces copyright infringement charges over songs in Bachelor Party

Actor, director, and producer Rakshit Shetty is at the center of a copyright controversy. His production house, Paramvah Studios, faces an FIR for allegedly using songs from the Kannada films and Gaali Maathu without proper permissions in their recent production, Bachelor Party.

The FIR was filed by Naveen Kumar, representing MRT Music. His company claims significant investment in acquiring rights to classic Kannada songs. The complaint alleges that the makers of the Bachelor Party have used the iconic titular song from the film Nyaya Ellide (1982) and 'Omme Ninnannu' from Gaali Maathu (1981) without acquiring proper permissions.

According to Kumar, discussions regarding the use of these songs took place in January 2024, but no formal consent was granted. Nonetheless, the songs were prominently featured in Bachelor Party upon its release on an OTT platform in March 2024.

Bachelor Party, written and directed by Abhijit Mahesh, was released in theatres on January 26. The comedy film stars Diganth Manchale, Yogesh, and Achyuth Kumar and was produced by G S Gupta and Rakshit Shetty under the Paramvah Studios banner. The producers are yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations.