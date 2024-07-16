Veteran filmmaker and theatre artist Sadananda Suvarna dies at 92

MANGALURU: Veteran Kannada film and theatre personality Sadananda Suvarna passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. He was 92.

Born in Mulki near Mangaluru on December 31, 1931, he migrated to Mumbai at a young age and studied in a night school before working for a private company there.

He produced Ghatashradha which is also the directorial debut of Girish Kasaravalli. His collaboration with the noted auteur resulted in several cinematic masterpieces. Suvarna was the executive producer of Mane, Kubi Mathu Iyala and Tabarana Kathe which were also directed or written by Kasaravalli.

Suvarna is best known for his 13-part television series Guddada Bhoota, which he produced and directed in 1991 for Doordarshan. The series provided a big break to veteran film actor Prakash Raj.

His documentary Huchchu Manassina Hatthu Mukagalu on Jnanpith awardee Dr K Shivarama Karanth received wide acclaim.

Suvarna also directed the popular play Court Marshal. He is a recipient of the BV Karanth Award.