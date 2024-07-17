Baa Baa Black Sheep gets a power-packed reimagining in Kichcha Sudeep's 'Max'

The popular nursery rhyme ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’ has been given a thrilling twist in the upcoming action film Max, starring Kichcha Sudeep and directed by Vijay Karthikeya. This reimagined version, unveiled in the Max teaser, brings Kichcha Sudeep’s signature baritone voice as he delivers the lines with a dramatic flair that only he can. “Baa Baa Black Sheep, do you have any clue? No, sir, I just saw many boys fly,” says the actor in the teaser.

These lines voiced deep and loud through the teaser are backed by adrenaline-pumping moments choreographed by stunt directors Chethan D Souza and Kevin Kumar. The teaser, showcasing Sudeep in an all-out action avatar, promises a visual treat for his fans.

Max, billed as a pan-India film, has generated immense excitement since its inception. Audiences are eagerly awaiting Kichcha Sudeep’s return to the big screen since his 2022 film Vikrant Rona. While there is a strong buzz that the film is expected to hit theatres worldwide on August 15, its makers are yet to confirm the release date.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations and Kichcha Sudeep under the Kichcha Creations banner, Maxalso features an ensemble cast including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, and Pramod Shetty. The music for Max is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.