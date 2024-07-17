Charan Raj ropes in Nagarahole tribal troupe for Bheema song ‘Boom Boom Bangalore’

Vijay Kumar, along with music director Charan Raj, who made waves with songs like ‘Bad Boys,’ ‘I Love You Kane,’ and ‘Don’t Worry Baby Chinnamma,’ is set to strike a chord with their latest track, ‘Boom Boom Bangalore’. The film Bheema is set for release on August 9, with this particular track dropping on July 19.

Interestingly, the song features the vocals of 30 members of a tribal troupe from near Nagarahole. “This song, in their dialect, refers to Bangalore, but the lyrics are a hybrid. It’s a travel song that gives you a feel of the geography with the hook of ‘Boom Boom Bangalore,’ says musician Charan Raj. He adds, “This troupe usually entertains travellers who visit Nagarahole through their songs, and this is the first time they have lent their voices to a film song. This track, with its folk lyrics, reveals a different side of Bangalore.”

“While every song from the Bheema album has trended, paving the way to popular reels, the release of ‘Boom Boom Bangalore’ hints at another hit for Bheema,” opines director Vijay Kumar.

Young talent Ashwini stars alongside Vijay in Bheema, along with many young artists making their debut through the film. It is jointly produced by Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh. “The song releasing on Friday is a lot of fun and will lift the film to another level. None of the songs in the film is unnecessary; they all fit the context,” says Krishna Sarthak, who is excited about knowing that the film is in great demand among distributors across Karnataka, giving it the vibe of a grand theatrical release.