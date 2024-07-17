India is full of backbenchers: BR Rajshekar

As the film gears up for its release on July 19, we had the chance to sit down with the fresh and talented cast making their debut with it. They shared their experiences, the bonds they formed while shooting for Back Benchers, and their thoughts on the Kannada film industry.

The ensemble cast includes Jathin Aryan, Manya Gowda, Namitha Gowda, Akash Ranjan, Narasimha Murthy, Shashank Simha, Anusha Suresh, Deepika Chaturthi Raj, and Manoj Shetty. Akash Ranjan reflects on the transition from being a top student, saying, “Check with teachers even today, and they first remember the names of Backbenchers." Echoing Akash's sentiment, Dhanush Suresh quips, “Everyone can score 100 percent, but the one who threw a chalk is mostly identified. Students don’t deliberately become backbenchers; certain qualities lead them there."

When asked how they related to their roles, Manya Gowda said, "Since we were just fresh out of college when we got auditions for this film, we could relate to our roles and perform naturally. It felt like completing another degree. We never realised we were acting. Rajshekar sir conducted a workshop for a year, knew what suited us best and fit us into those roles accordingly." Discussing the bond between the cast, Ranjan shares, "College leaves students with many memories and friends. The same goes for Back Benchers."

Manya adds, "In a day, I spent 16 hours with my co-actors; we have become inseparable. I might get back to them even if I work on a different film. We have fought and spent the best days together; they are my best friends." The whole team echoed the sentiment: "Back Benchers is a memory, more like a master’s degree."

Jathin Aryan mentions, "The bond we shared was incredible. Each newcomer was serious about acting and took a chance by participating in the auditions." Dhanush, who quit his IT job to pursue acting, is aware of the booming Malayalam industry. And Jatin adds, "In Kannada, either your father should produce the film, or you have to find your way."

Sharing their thoughts on the future of Kannada cinema, Jathin says, “Bengaluru is quite diverse and biased." Along with Dhanush, he adds that Mysuru could be the next best film hub. "Kannada films are getting diluted due to the influx of films from other languages. We should go back five years to when Kannada was given the best preference," Dhanush says.

In conclusion, when asked how Back Benchers resonated with their college experiences, the team responds, saying, “Backbenchers know how to handle trouble and lead successful lives," with Deepika Chaturthi Raj adding, "As a frontbencher, I feel they hesitate to take risks, unlike backbenchers." Shashank Simha signs off, “When, we met MP, Tejesvi Surya, recently, and in his opinion, those who were frontbenchers have left the nation, while backbenchers are the ones who stay here and work. So India is full of backbenchers."