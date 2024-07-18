Commercial entertainers bring in fan moments and reach a wide audience: Rajavardan

Rajavardan has always aspired to become a commercial hero. Despite beginning his career with the historical film Bicchugatti: Chapter 1 − Dalvayi Dange and later transitioning into romantic drama with Pranayam, he has now found his niche in commercial entertainers. His latest film, Hiranya, set to release in July 19, marks this exciting new phase in his career.

“Since childhood, although my father, Dingri Nagaraj, excelled in comedy and character roles, I have always felt that commercial entertainers are most celebrated,” Rajavardan shares. “Growing up, I learnt that these films bring in fan moments and reach a wide audience. When I had to make my entry, I had to go with what filmmakers wanted to see me in, and that’s how Bicchugatti: and Pranayam happened. However, from now on, I will only go with commercial subjects,” he adds.

Rajavardan believes that the essence of commercial films has evolved over time. “Commercial films have a mass appeal because the audience, especially in B and C centers, sees heroes in roles they can’t place themselves in reality. However, these films go beyond action and fights; they need solid content to connect with the audience,” he explains. “Having said that, too much content can be overwhelming, and only a mass hero can balance it.”

In Hiranya, Rajavardan plays a gangster role with a negative shade. “Instead of choosing to play a villain in another language film, I felt it was better to play a role with a negative shade in my own film. This is a fresh subject for me—a story about a contract killer, a cruel man without emotions, who can react and kill with animal-like behaviour. The story unfolds in around five days, showing how he handles situations, especially when a baby enters his life. Will he change, and will he be allowed to change?” Rajavardan ponders.

Despite the dark themes, Rajavardan is clear about the film’s purpose. “There is nothing we intend to preach through this film. Even when elderly people preached, including great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru, their speeches did not change society’s life. So a two-hour film cannot change anybody’s mindset. Cinema should stick to its entertainment value and be worth the amount people pay.”

The film, produced by Vigneshwar and Vijay Kumar under the Vedas Infinite Pictures banner, features Rihana, former Bigg Boss contestant Divya Suresh, Huli Karthik, Arvind Rao, and Dilip Shetty in pivotal roles. Discussing the challenge of working with newcomer Prawin Avyukth, Rajavardan praises the director’s vision. “The one-liner that he narrated worked well. He is experienced with short films and brought a compelling story, and the producers, though first-timers, believed in the storyline.”

As Hiranya prepares to be released alongside half a dozen other films, Rajavardan remains optimistic. “It is a production call. In the Kannada industry, there are either series of films or no films.

When six to eight films release simultaneously, every filmmaker’s effort culminates on one Friday, and only the best will stand out,” he signs off confidently.