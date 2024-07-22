'Idu Entha Lokavayya' confirms its release date on August 9

BENGALURU: In an exciting fusion of regional talent, noted Malayalam director Jeo Baby is presenting the Kannada film Idu Entha Lokavayya, directed by Sithesh C Govind, which is slated for release on August 9.

Jeo Baby, known for his powerful storytelling in Malayalam cinema with hits like The Great Indian Kitchen, and Kaathal - The Core which starred Mammootty and Jyotika, will bring his expertise to Kannada cinema with this project. His involvement highlights the growing collaboration between different regional film industries in India.

Idu Entha Lokavayya is a social satirical dramedy set in the charming villages along the Karnataka-Kerala border. The story spans over two eventful days, capturing incidents that bring significant changes in the lives of its characters.

The film features a unique blend of Kannada, Malayalam, Tulu, Konkani, and Beary languages, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the border region. Reflecting this, the songs in the movie feature mixed linguistic elements, adding to their authenticity and appeal.

This rare hyperlink drama starts with a black cat crossing the paths of several families, sparking a chain of events influenced by local superstitions and leading to unexpected outcomes. Sithesh C Govind has crafted a story that combines humour with insightful social commentary, highlighting the cultural essence of the Karnataka-Kerala border and the unique characteristics of its people.

Idu Entha Lokavayya is set to release on August 9 across Karnataka.