Rachana Inder joins Vamshi’s 'Firefly'

BENGALURU: Young talent Vamshi is taking on dual roles as both actor and director in the upcoming film, Firefly, which is produced by Niveditha Shivarajkumar, daughter of the legendary Shivarajkumar. Firefly features a stellar star cast including notable names like Sudharani, Achyuth Kumar, and Sheetal Shetty.

Now, the makers have announced that Rachana Inder, known for her roles in films like Love Mocktail, Harikathe Alla Girikathe, Triple Riding, Love 360, and the latest Not Out, will be paired opposite Vamshi in Firefly. “Niveditha Shivrajkumar is doing an amazing job and has been a backbone for the entire team,” said Rachana, adding, “I play Neha, who is a happy-go-lucky person, full of life, and loves to live in the present. I am eagerly waiting to watch this film, which will be an entertainer. Vamshi has worked very hard in the film, which will hit the screens this Deepavali.”