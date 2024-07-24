Mithilesh Edavalath’s debut film 'Roopanthara' set for July release

For Mithilesh Edavalath, fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a director took 25 years of determination and diverse experiences. After earning an MBA and working in the software industry, he embarked on his filmmaking odyssey as an assistant director in Kannada and Malayalam cinema, eventually venturing into short films. "One day, I decided to halt everything and begin writing, a process that took over two years and ultimately led me to the brink of releasing my film Roopanthara this July," Mithilesh recounts.
His debut film, produced by Suhan Prasad for Mango Pickle Entertainment and distributed by Raj B Shetty's Lighter Buddha Films, marks a significant milestone because it has Raj not only playing a pivotal role but also contributing as the screenwriter and dialogue writer. The ensemble cast includes Jai Shankar, Lekha Naidu, Hanumakka, Somashekar Bolegaon, Salmin Sheriff, Bharat GB, Anjan Bharadwaj, Girish Jatti, and Siddharth Maadhyamika.
In an insightful conversation, Mithilesh discusses the stroke of luck that brought Raj B Shetty into his debut project, Roopanthara, and the importance of having a star of Raj's calibre for a first-time director. "Initially, stardom wasn't my priority; I simply couldn't envision anyone else in the role. However, Raj's presence has undoubtedly helped us reach a wider audience. More than his star power, it's Raj's versatility as an actor that truly enhances our film," Mithilesh explains.
Mithilesh elaborates on how he integrated Raj B Shetty into his anthology, which forms a part of a hyperlink narrative. "I hadn't initially envisioned any specific actor for this episode but had watched Raj's Ondu Motteya Kathe. When I met Raj and saw his bearded look, his overall persona struck me differently. Given that the stories are rooted in my observations around Bengaluru, Raj fit the character I had envisioned perfectly. It was never about casting Raj until I saw him. Fortunately, he liked the story and gladly came aboard," Mithilesh shares.
The director also takes us into the inspiration behind his story, which begins in North Karnataka and goes into Bengaluru's urban landscape. "This tale originates from my observations of people in cosmopolitan Bengaluru. It struck me when I saw a couple dressed in North Karnataka attire navigating the city streets—an image that intrigued me as it contrasted with the urban backdrop. This sparked my research into their cultural background, culminating in the current narrative," Mithilesh explains.
With Roopanthara, Mithilesh crafts an anthology of interconnected narratives that reflect Bengaluru's diverse essence. "Having lived across various neighbourhoods like KRP Puram, Koramangala, and Sarjapur, I gained detailed insight into the city's cultural diversity. Bengaluru's allure lies in its diverse populace, lifestyles, and interconnected communities. If not for Bengaluru, I couldn't have conceived a project like Roopanthara," Mithilesh reflects. "This anthology explores those intricate connections through its characters and narratives, offering viewers a glimpse into the city's vibrant pulse."
Also featuring Praveen Shriyan as the cinematographer, Praveen himself and Bhuvanesh Manivannan as the editors, and Midhun Mukundan as the music and background score composer, Roopanthara is slated for a July 26 release in theatres.