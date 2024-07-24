Mithilesh Edavalath’s debut film 'Roopanthara' set for July release

For Mithilesh Edavalath, fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a director took 25 years of determination and diverse experiences. After earning an MBA and working in the software industry, he embarked on his filmmaking odyssey as an assistant director in Kannada and Malayalam cinema, eventually venturing into short films. "One day, I decided to halt everything and begin writing, a process that took over two years and ultimately led me to the brink of releasing my film Roopanthara this July," Mithilesh recounts.

His debut film, produced by Suhan Prasad for Mango Pickle Entertainment and distributed by Raj B Shetty's Lighter Buddha Films, marks a significant milestone because it has Raj not only playing a pivotal role but also contributing as the screenwriter and dialogue writer. The ensemble cast includes Jai Shankar, Lekha Naidu, Hanumakka, Somashekar Bolegaon, Salmin Sheriff, Bharat GB, Anjan Bharadwaj, Girish Jatti, and Siddharth Maadhyamika.

In an insightful conversation, Mithilesh discusses the stroke of luck that brought Raj B Shetty into his debut project, Roopanthara, and the importance of having a star of Raj's calibre for a first-time director. "Initially, stardom wasn't my priority; I simply couldn't envision anyone else in the role. However, Raj's presence has undoubtedly helped us reach a wider audience. More than his star power, it's Raj's versatility as an actor that truly enhances our film," Mithilesh explains.