Sathyanath's feature debut 'Kabandha' blends artistic depth with commercial appeal

Sathyanath, an emerging director in Kannada cinema with a strong theatre background and experience in making television serials, makes his feature film debut with Kabandha. Having previously directed a couple of festival-oriented films, Sathyanath now ventures into commercial cinema with the aim of offering entertainment while retaining artistic value.
"Commercial cinema is meant to entertain the audience, but I've ensured to infuse it with artistic depth," says Sathyanath as he reflects on his journey. "Today's audience expects premium entertainment with substantial content, especially with the rise of OTT platforms and the smartphone era. Commercial films play a crucial role in providing that larger-than-life experience only a big screen can offer."
Produced by Kunjara Films in association with Hobox Studios, Kabandha features an interesting cast, including Prasad Vashist, Kishore, Avinash, Priyanka Malali, Chayashree Umesh, Prashanth Siddi, and Yogaraj Bhat. The film has cinematography by Vishu Prasad, background music by Sai Teja and Raghothama NS, and editing by Satyajith Siddakatte.
Explaining the title Kabandha, which refers to a headless demon with a single eye on its chest, Sathyanath elaborates, "It also symbolises an unremovable or untieable knot, akin to the confusion and distractions we face today. The film explores this psychological horror element through the story of a young boy haunted by disturbing visions, encapsulating the film's message of overcoming entanglements."
Reflecting on his creative approach to bringing in commercial elements, Sathyanath says, "Film festivals have shaped my perspective, urging me to deliver unique narratives with a strong message while also incorporating the required template that audiences enjoy watching. Kabandha strives to entertain while addressing contemporary issues, making it both timely and thought-provoking."
Approaching the challenges of making a psychological horror film is no easy task, admits the director. "For any filmmaker, especially a newcomer, it always comes down to budget constraints, yet I aimed to deliver a compelling silver screen experience," shares Sathyanath. "During my college days, I stumbled upon an issue that fascinated me, something inherently horrific that resonated deeply in human nature and that we don't often encounter in regular horror narratives. It is addressed in Kabandha."
In casting Prasad Vasisht as the lead and Kishore in a pivotal farmer's role, Sathyanath is delighted. "Prasad brings depth to the lead role, while Kishore's portrayal adds relatability," he explains. "In Kabandha, we convey a strong message, evident from the trailer and central to the film's essence, which has been my vision from the start," he concludes.