Sathyanath's feature debut 'Kabandha' blends artistic depth with commercial appeal

Sathyanath, an emerging director in Kannada cinema with a strong theatre background and experience in making television serials, makes his feature film debut with Kabandha. Having previously directed a couple of festival-oriented films, Sathyanath now ventures into commercial cinema with the aim of offering entertainment while retaining artistic value.

"Commercial cinema is meant to entertain the audience, but I've ensured to infuse it with artistic depth," says Sathyanath as he reflects on his journey. "Today's audience expects premium entertainment with substantial content, especially with the rise of OTT platforms and the smartphone era. Commercial films play a crucial role in providing that larger-than-life experience only a big screen can offer."

Produced by Kunjara Films in association with Hobox Studios, Kabandha features an interesting cast, including Prasad Vashist, Kishore, Avinash, Priyanka Malali, Chayashree Umesh, Prashanth Siddi, and Yogaraj Bhat. The film has cinematography by Vishu Prasad, background music by Sai Teja and Raghothama NS, and editing by Satyajith Siddakatte.

Explaining the title Kabandha, which refers to a headless demon with a single eye on its chest, Sathyanath elaborates, "It also symbolises an unremovable or untieable knot, akin to the confusion and distractions we face today. The film explores this psychological horror element through the story of a young boy haunted by disturbing visions, encapsulating the film's message of overcoming entanglements."