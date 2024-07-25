My film 'Family Drama' might bring back communal viewing: Akarsh

Akarsh marks his directorial debut with Family Drama, a dark comedy that has already caught attention with its striking poster featuring a family portrait on a fake 500 rupee note. “My first venture is centred on family members,” Akarsh explains. “Unlike the ideal families we saw decades ago, these characters are driven by money. The story explores the extreme lengths regular people can go to when selfishness is exaggerated, all treated humorously.”

Family Drama, produced by Dabbugudi Murali Krishna under the banner of DMK Entertainment, releases on July 26. With music composed by Chethan Ammaiah and cinematography by Sidharth Sunil, the film stars Abhay, Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, Poornachandra Mysore, Ananya Amar, Rekha Kudligi, Aashith, Mahadev Hadapad, Malathesha, Veeresh, Arun Murthy, and Suraj Ravikiran.

An engineer turned director, Akarsh has a background in short films and is the writer for Rishab Shetty’s production venture Laughing Buddha, which is yet to see its release. He has also directed Project Sharapanjara, which has completed shooting and will hit theatres soon. Family Drama will be his first test as a director.

Akarsh explains his motivation for making a family outing his debut: “Growing up in the 90s, I miss the films made during that era, especially those with an ensemble cast. From 2000, films became more about the hero and heroine. I want to bring back those genres, not as a strategic decision but out of love for such subjects. Even though it’s a family drama, it comes with a twist.”