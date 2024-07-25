Prashanth Neel gears Up for 'Salaar 2' shoot from mid-of August

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Prashanth Neel’s upcoming ventures. While reports suggest he is currently preparing to shoot Salaar Part 2 with Prabhas, following the successful run of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, produced by Hombale Films, there has also been speculation about other projects.

Rumours have been circulating that Prashanth Neel is expected to begin shooting with Jr NTR soon. Adding to the excitement, there are new speculations that the KGF director is set to collaborate with Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, not just for one, but for two projects.

Despite these rumours, our source close to the production house has confirmed to CE that shooting for Salaar 2 will resume in mid-August. As previously reported, about 20 percent of the sequel was already completed during the shoot for Salaar Part 1. Both cast and crew members were briefed about the two-part structure, and several cast and technical crew members have received advances.

The team behind Salaar 2 is dedicated to bringing the sequel to fruition, despite the complex pre-production required. No impediments are halting the progression of Salaar 2, and fans can look forward to its continuation. Meanwhile, the potential collaboration with Junior NTR, which is confirmed, and rumors about Ajith Kumar further adding to the anticipation.

The ensemble cast of Salaar 2 also stars Shruti Haasan, Shriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and Naveen Shankar. Bhuvan Gowda serves as the cinematographer, while Ravi Basrur scores music for the film.