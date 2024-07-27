Vijay Kumar’s 'Bheema' is set to release in over 400 theatres across Karnataka

The much-anticipated Kannada film Bheema, directed by and starring Vijay Kumar, has officially received an A certificate from the Censor Board and is gearing up for a grand release on August 9. With the film set to release in over 400 theatres across Karnataka, Bheema, distributed by KRG Studios, is set to impact silver screens significantly.

In a chat with CE, Vijay revealed that Bheema is more than just a film—it’s a bold statement on societal issues. He believes it will resonate deeply with a diverse audience, particularly those working in MNCs and corporate sectors, offering them valuable insights and reflections on contemporary challenges faced by children and marginalised communities.

The film, written by Vijay with dialogues penned by Masti, has Charan Raj’s evocative music. Bheema is already generating buzz beyond Karnataka, with plans for a release in its original language.

The technical team behind Bheema includes notable names like cinematographer Shiv Sena, editor Deepu S Kumar, and choreographers B Dhananjaya and Raju. Their collaboration is combined with the inclusion of young talent and tribal artists. Bheema marks the debut of Ashwini, a theatre artist turned actor, alongside Black Dragon Manju and Gili Gil Chandru.

Filmed in realistic locations, Bheema is set to captivate audiences with its raw, impactful storytelling and is poised to leave a lasting impression on Kannada cinema.