Actor Sudeep’s 'Hebbuli' to re-release in theatres this week

The film, directed by Krishna, also featured Ravichandran and marked the debut of Amala Paul in Kannada
Express News Service

Anticipation for Kichcha Sudeep’s multi-lingual actioner Max is reaching fever pitch as the film gears up for an August or September release. To further delight fans, the actor’s earlier blockbuster Hebbuli is set for a grand re-release on August 2nd.

Directed by Krishna and produced by SRV Productions and Umapathy Films, the action-packed drama marked the debut of Amala Paul and featured a pivotal role by Crazy Star V Ravichandran.

Originally released in 2017, Hebbuli sees Sudeep in the role of a paramilitary commando on a vengeful mission after his brother’s murder. The film’s re-release on August 2nd is sure to excite fans of Sudeep. Distributed by Surya Films, Hebbuli is set for a grand re-release, with a particular focus on major Bengaluru theaters

