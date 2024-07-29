Actor YogI takes on a special role in Indrajit Lankesh’s 'Gowri'

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh is set to unveil his son Samarjit alongside Sanya Iyer in the upcoming film Gowri. While the director has maintained tight-lipped about the main cast, we have confirmed that popular Sidlingu actor Yogesh, popularly referred to as Yogi, will be making a special appearance in the film. A recent photo featuring Indrajit and Yogi has sparked speculation about the actor’s role, though details remain under wraps. Gowri is slated for an Independence Day release.

Inspired by true events and named after director Indrajit Lankesh’s elder sister, Gowri boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Sweezal and Chandu Gowda in pivotal roles. The film’s music, featuring chart-toppers like ‘Time Barutte,’ ‘Dhool Abesava,’ and ‘Muddada,’ is composed by Jassie Gift and Chandan Shetty. The film’s cinematography is handled by AJ Shetty.

Meanwhile, Yogi is actively engaged in multiple projects including Sidlingu 2, Rosy, Parimala Lodge, Aadidde Aata and another film which will mark his Tamil debut.