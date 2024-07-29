Hejjaru’s success sparks interest in Tamil remake

Hejjaru, which hit theatres on July 19th, has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences, leaving its makers elated. Producer Ramji, a seasoned television producer, has successfully transitioned to the silver screen, marking a quiet yet impactful debut production venture. This achievement is being hailed as a game-changer, inspiring a new wave of innovative filmmaking.

Hejjaru has introduced the film industry to new talent, director Harsha Priya and lead actor Bhagat Alva. Their combined appeal, complemented by strong performances from Shwetha D’Souza, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Naveen Krishna, has resonated with both critics and audiences. The director expressed pride in Hejjaru being Kannada cinema’s first parallel story, noting the film’s impressive 85% occupancy rate as a testament to its appeal and a positive sign for experimental filmmaking.

Harsha Priya has also shared that a leading Tamil production house has expressed interest in remaking Hejjaru, with preliminary discussions already in place. Additionally, plans for a sequel to the film are currently under consideration. "Audiences have been requesting a sequel for Hejjaru, convinced the story has more to tell. While we explore potential collaborations for future projects, our primary focus remains on ensuring Hejjaru continues to shine," said Harsha Priya.

Hejjaru featured music by Poornachandra Tejaswi and cinematography by Amar Gowda.