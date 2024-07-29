Singer Naveen Sajju turns hero with 'Lo Naveena'

Singer Naveen Sajju, known for his distinctive voice and singing style, has captured the hearts of Kannada cinema fans and movie lovers since Lucia. He is now stepping into acting and will make his debut as a hero. Various stars from the Kannada film industry have shown their support for Naveen's new venture. More than 100 actors from Kannada cinema and television have extended their best wishes to Naveen for his debut film Lo Naveena on social media.

Lo Naveena is a rural-themed film, and Naveen himself has composed its music. Dhanaurdaari Pavan is handling the action sequences, and the film features three cinematographers. Akshatha Pandavapura and Prasanna Sagar, known for Bigg Boss, have designed the costumes for the film.

The film is produced under the NS Naveen Sajju Studio banner, with investment from Virginia-based NRI Keerthi Swamy. It will be filmed in Mysuru, Mandya, and Bengaluru, with the cast and crew finalised, though a new heroine is yet to be introduced. Naveen's other film Mansion House Muttu, directed by Kumar, is set for release. In addition, he has acted in the Colors Kannada serial Chukki.