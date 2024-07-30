Nagini Bharana to make directorial debut with 'Genius Muttha'

Nagini Bharana, who has had an illustrious career as a costume designer, is now all set to direct her maiden feature film titled, Genius Muttha. She is the wife of acclaimed filmmaker TS Nagabharana, known for the National Award-winning film, Chinnari Mutha. She will be collaborating with her husband on this upcoming project.

Actor Vijaya Raghavendra, best known for his iconic role in Chinnari Muttha, served as the perfect ambassador for the film’s launch. Joining him at the event were Girija Lokesh, Pannagabharana, and Bapu Padmanabha. Raghavendra shared his enthusiasm for the project at the launch.

Genius Muttha, produced by G S Lata Jaiprakash, is set to hit theaters on August 9. The film features Master Shreyass Jaiprakash in the titular role. Vijaya Raghavendra, known for his diverse roles, is set to make a special appearance in the upcoming film.

At the event, director Nagini Bharana elaborated, “The story, crafted based on Nagabharana’s recommendation along with my friends’, offers a distinctive narrative set against the picturesque backdrop of Biligirirangana Hills. Our ensemble cast features Master Shreyass, Vijaya Raghavendra, TS Nagabharana, Girija Lokesh, Sundarraj, Pannagabharana, and others. The film has already garnered acclaim at international festivals.”

Reflecting on his wife’s journey, TS Nagabharana shared, “Nagini Bharana has been instrumental in assisting me across various projects, and now she has taken the reins to direct her own film. I have a modest role in this venture.”

Grateful for the opportunity, Master Shreyass expressed, “I owe my acting skills to Nagarabharana. Encouraged by my mother, I portray Genius Muttha in this film.

Vijaya Raghavendra humbly acknowledged, “I am deeply indebted to Nagabharana sir for his invaluable guidance and mentorship. Even today, many recognise me as Chinnari Muttha. It’s a privilege to contribute to Nagini Bharana’s directorial debut.”

Producer Lata Jaiprakash added, “Having known Nagini for over a decade, I encouraged her to create a story tailored for my son and take on the directorial role herself. Her efforts have been commendable, and we eagerly anticipate the film’s release in the coming month.”