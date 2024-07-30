'Out of Syllabus' brings international fashion to Kannada cinema

Pradeep Doddaiah's upcoming directorial venture, Out of Syllabus, has generated significant buzz, due to its unique title and content created by director-turned-actor himself. The film now boasts an international flair with the female lead, Hrithika Srinivas donning a dress designed by Thomas Abraham, known for his work with Miss World Morocco, Sonia Ait Mansour.

The film's production house, Ad6 Entertainment, has also made headlines by involving over 10,000 students in the film's production, underscoring the project's ambitious scale and community-oriented approach.

"Our aim with Out of Syllabus is to create a film with a strong impact that can compete on a broader stage," says Pradeep Doddaiah, who is also the film's writer. He adds that the film, produced by Vijayakala Sudhakar, has caught attention, particularly among young audiences, thanks to its intriguing title and captivating teaser.

Out of Syllabus is inspired by the relatable experience of students grappling with exam questions outside the prescribed syllabus. The film delves deeper, exploring universal life lessons that transcend traditional education. The film features Achyuth Kumar in a significant role as Huccha Rayappa, along with Ramakrishna and Chithkala Biradar in pivotal roles.

With principal photography complete and post-production in full swing, the team is eagerly awaiting to lock the release date for Out of Syllabus.