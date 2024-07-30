Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva in Prem’s 'KD - The Devil' draws inspiration from Khal Nayak

Sanjay Dutt, the iconic Adheera from KGF Chapter 2, is set to enthral Kannada audiences once again with his role in director Prem’s upcoming Pan-India film, KD – The Devil. On his 65th birthday, the film’s team unveiled a captivating character poster introducing Sanjay as Dhak Deva. Described as ‘The Lord of Devil’s Democracy,’ hints at an intense and powerful performance from the veteran actor.

Sanjay cuts a striking figure in a modern-meets-retro ensemble. A classic denim jacket, paired effortlessly with a black tee, forms the foundation of his look. A bold statement is made with a police officer’s belt, repurposed as a neck accessory, adding an unexpected edge.

A worn cap, sturdy boots, and a pair of stylish sunglasses complete the eclectic mix. His long hair cascades freely, and a crimson teeka adorns his forehead, lending a touch of spirituality to the rebellious outfit. The entire scene is bathed in the warm glow of nostalgia, with vintage cars serving as a picturesque backdrop, heightening the air of mystery and intrigue.

Set in the early 1970s, KD – The Devil features Dhruva Sarja as the titular criminal, Kalidasa. Director Prem offers a glimpse into Sanjay Dutt’s complex character, Dhak Deva: “He’s neither a hero nor a villain, but a unique force who will electrify the screen. Sanjay brings a distinctive flair reminiscent of his iconic roles, particularly inspired by his character in Khal Nayak (1993).

There’s a thrilling sequence where he and Madhuri Dixit enter a village, followed by an action-packed scene where he rescues the heroine in a police avatar. His Khal Nayak persona has definitely influenced this character.”