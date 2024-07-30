Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva in Prem’s 'KD - The Devil' draws inspiration from Khal Nayak

Sanjay Dutt, the iconic Adheera from KGF Chapter 2, is set to enthral Kannada audiences once again with his role in director Prem’s upcoming Pan-India film, KD – The Devil. On his 65th birthday, the film’s team unveiled a captivating character poster introducing Sanjay as Dhak Deva. Described as ‘The Lord of Devil’s Democracy,’ hints at an intense and powerful performance from the veteran actor.
Sanjay cuts a striking figure in a modern-meets-retro ensemble. A classic denim jacket, paired effortlessly with a black tee, forms the foundation of his look. A bold statement is made with a police officer’s belt, repurposed as a neck accessory, adding an unexpected edge.
A worn cap, sturdy boots, and a pair of stylish sunglasses complete the eclectic mix. His long hair cascades freely, and a crimson teeka adorns his forehead, lending a touch of spirituality to the rebellious outfit. The entire scene is bathed in the warm glow of nostalgia, with vintage cars serving as a picturesque backdrop, heightening the air of mystery and intrigue.
Set in the early 1970s, KD – The Devil features Dhruva Sarja as the titular criminal, Kalidasa. Director Prem offers a glimpse into Sanjay Dutt’s complex character, Dhak Deva: “He’s neither a hero nor a villain, but a unique force who will electrify the screen. Sanjay brings a distinctive flair reminiscent of his iconic roles, particularly inspired by his character in Khal Nayak (1993).
There’s a thrilling sequence where he and Madhuri Dixit enter a village, followed by an action-packed scene where he rescues the heroine in a police avatar. His Khal Nayak persona has definitely influenced this character.”
Director Prem is an avowed fan of Sanjay Dutt, and he believes the role of Dhak Deva perfectly aligns with the actor’s on-screen persona. “Dhak Deva is a character that combines innocence with raw intensity, a perfect fit for the actor,” Prem enthuses. Elaborating on Dutt’s look in the film, Prem reveals,
“This police avatar is a product of my imagination, inspired by the 1970s era. I meticulously crafted this look and shared it with Sanjay’s close friends, and producers Anil Thadani and Sajid Nadiadwala, who were equally thrilled. They believe this role will mark a significant comeback for Sanjay.”
Comparing Sanjay Dutt to our Century Star, Shivarajkumar, Prem notes, “Like Shivanna, Sanjay Dutt too finds joy in his work and his camaraderie with other actors on set. He’s known for his dedication and ease in switching from a composed demeanour to a powerful presence once in character.”
Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions banner with Suprith as executive producer, KD – The Devil is slated for a December release, with an official date to be announced soon. The period action drama, featuring music by Arjun Janya and dialogues by Kranthi, will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Boasting a stellar cast including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Ramesh Aravind, V. Ravichandran, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah, the film also features Nora Fatehi in a special song.