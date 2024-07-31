Dhruva Sarja’s 'Martin' sets new record with global release in 13 languages

Dhruva Sarja’s Martin, directed by AP Arjun, which initially set out as a pan-India film, is now taking a significant leap forward, with the makers looking to cater it to an international audience as well. The action-packed entertainer, scheduled for an October 11 release, is attempting to simultaneously release it in over 13 languages on the same day across the globe, setting the stage for what is anticipated to be a game-changer for the industry.
Speaking on the broader impact of Martin, producer Uday Mehta pointed out its international appeal. “Unlike before, where pan-India films would release 3 to 6 months later in international languages, we aim to tap into the film’s global ambitions with simultaneous releases in multiple languages, a first in Indian cinema history. While we are already working on multiple releases in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, we are also considering releasing in Bengali, Arabic, Babgla, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, and Korean.”
Uday further talks about how they are working on elevating Martin. “We already have prospective buyers from Japan who want to release Martin in their respective languages. We are also releasing the film in Dubai, which will be in five Indian languages, and there is an opportunity to release it in Arabic as well. Likewise with Spanish and South America. Indian films are popular in Russia, and we are opting to work on releasing the film there as well as in Chinese and Japanese languages. If there are open doors, we are ready to seize them. This is an attempt, something unprecedented for Indian cinema,” he says.
Interestingly, the makers are set for a trailer launch in Mumbai on August 5, where they will release the trailer for Martin in 13 languages in the presence of media people from various countries. Before this, the makers are unveiling the trailer for the Kannada audience on August 4, which will be screened at Veeresh Theatres for a fee.
Dhruva Sarja expresses confidence in Martin’s prospect of appealing to an international audience. “Today, every other film is pan-India, and Martin is reaching international shores,” he asserts, hinting at the film’s universal themes that transcend linguistic barriers. “Martin is an octane action entertainer with drama, making it universal,” he adds, highlighting its potential to connect with audiences worldwide.
According to AP Arjun, “Martin isn’t just a film; it’s a symbol of innovation and strength in Indian cinema.” With its ambitious vision and strong determination, Martin aims to enthral global audiences, offering a thrilling cinematic experience like no other.
Also starring Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer, Martin features cinematography by Satya Hegde and music by Ravi Basrur.