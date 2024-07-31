Dhruva Sarja’s 'Martin' sets new record with global release in 13 languages

Dhruva Sarja’s Martin, directed by AP Arjun, which initially set out as a pan-India film, is now taking a significant leap forward, with the makers looking to cater it to an international audience as well. The action-packed entertainer, scheduled for an October 11 release, is attempting to simultaneously release it in over 13 languages on the same day across the globe, setting the stage for what is anticipated to be a game-changer for the industry.

Speaking on the broader impact of Martin, producer Uday Mehta pointed out its international appeal. “Unlike before, where pan-India films would release 3 to 6 months later in international languages, we aim to tap into the film’s global ambitions with simultaneous releases in multiple languages, a first in Indian cinema history. While we are already working on multiple releases in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, we are also considering releasing in Bengali, Arabic, Babgla, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, and Korean.”

Uday further talks about how they are working on elevating Martin. “We already have prospective buyers from Japan who want to release Martin in their respective languages. We are also releasing the film in Dubai, which will be in five Indian languages, and there is an opportunity to release it in Arabic as well. Likewise with Spanish and South America. Indian films are popular in Russia, and we are opting to work on releasing the film there as well as in Chinese and Japanese languages. If there are open doors, we are ready to seize them. This is an attempt, something unprecedented for Indian cinema,” he says.