Yash's new film 'Toxic' readies for August shoot with Bengaluru set as base

Rocking Star Yash’s latest appearance, showcasing a buzzworthy new hairstyle tailored for his role in Toxic, signals his preparation for the highly anticipated action-packed thriller. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film carries the intriguing tagline “A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups,” which has been teased through its title teaser.

Originally planned for shooting in April or May, the production team, which has now opted for Bengaluru as their primary filming hub, is reportedly in the final stages of preparation. Sources suggest that the set construction is nearing completion, setting the stage for shooting to potentially begin by mid-August.

Toxic, produced by Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, is slated for a global multilingual release and will leverage cutting-edge technology, including Stuntvis, a virtual production tool widely used in Hollywood. While Yash is confirmed in the lead role, the film is expected to feature a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Shine Tom Chacko, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, although an official announcement is yet to be made. On the technical front, cinematographer Rajeev Ravi will be part of the project.

Team Toxic had announced April 10, 2025, as the release date for their film. Recently, Prabhas’ upcoming film Raja Saab also confirmed that it would release on the same date. With this clash of two big films, it will be interesting to see how this box office showdown between Yash and Prabhas unfolds.