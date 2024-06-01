KRG Studios acquires the theatrical release rights of 'Kotee'

KRG Studios, which has distributed over 100 films to date, including KGF: Chapter 1, Kantara, 777 Charlie, Badava Rascal, Pailwaan, 12th Fail, and Hanuman, has now acquired the distribution rights of the Daali Dhananjaya-starrer Kotee. The film, directed by debutant filmmaker Parameshwar Gundkal, is set to hit the theatres on June 14.

The distribution house is aiming for a release in more than 250 plus centres. Karthik Gowda of KRG Studios says, “Our relationship with Dhananjaya has extended through Kotee. I saw the film and was so moved by the writing of Param and the finesse with which he has woven the screenplay. We are pretty excited to present this to the audiences and are aiming for releases in 250 plus centres.”

Billed as a thriller, Kotee is bankrolled by Jyothi Deshpande. It is to be noted that it is Jio Studios’ first Kannada production. Besides Dhananjaya, the film also stars Ramesh Indira, Moksha Kushal, Rangayana Raghu, and Tara, among others.

Param, best known for his craft on Colors Kannada, has built expectations among audiences through the film’s promotion, especially its poster. It is worth mentioning that those who watched the film through its initial screening agreed that expectations are on the right track.

They described Kotee as a gripping emotional thriller and a perfect treat for family audiences after the IPL and election fever. On the technical front, Vasuki Vaibhav and Nobin Paul serve as Kotee’s music composers. Cinematographer Arun Brahma, who has previously worked with Param, will also be marking his debut with Kotee.