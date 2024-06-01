Shilpa Shetty lauds the dedication of her 'KD' director Prem

Shilpa Shetty, who has finally shed her wig and wrapped up her shoot for KD - The Devil, could not contain her joy as she shared a video alongside director Prem. The video gave fans a sneak peek into her KD character, Satyavathi.

The star-studded film showcases Shilpa in a pivotal role, alongside Dhruva Sarja, as well as multilingual giants such as Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Sanjay Dutt. With roots in Karnataka’s Tulunadu, Shilpa, who was launched by Ravichandran in Kannada cinema with Preethsod Thappa and later impressed in Ondagona Baa and Auto Shankar, now makes a return after 19 years with KD.

Describing her experience on set, she lauded director Prem’s perfectionism, noting his unwavering dedication and even joking that the filmmaker never seems to get hunger pangs. She also mentioned her commitment to the role, underlined by a lack of breaks during the shoot, confidently declared Satyavathi as one of the best roles in her career, and promised audiences a worthy film in theatres.

I communicate through the universal language of cinema: Prem

Director Prem, a maestro in Kannada cinema, has a knack for uniting diverse talents from across India, transcending language barriers. Prem’s portfolio speaks volumes as he has brought a diverse set of actors to Kannada cinema.