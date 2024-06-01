We are in discussions with Hemanth M Rao to direct Sudeep: Sandesh N

A post by producer N Sandesh, alongside his father and noted producer Sandesh Nagaraj, and Max hero Sudeep on social media, included the line “Wait and watch for fantastic news from Sandesh Productions,” bringing in excitement for a new project in the works.

Earlier, we spoke to Sandesh when he met Sudeep in Chennai, and he hinted at a potential collaboration and expressed his enthusiasm about teaming up with the multilingual actor. Sandesh mentioned they’ve been in talks, and if it works out, it will be the first time the duo join hands.

The latest message by the production house further confirms their collaboration. We checked with N Sandesh about the latest development, and he was enthusiastic to confirm the news. Now, curiosity arises about who will likely helm this project for Sudeep, with Sandesh hinting at discussions with director Hemanth M Rao.

“We are in discussions with Hemanth M Rao to direct Sudeep, but we are yet to finalise details and work on the logistics before officially making an announcement,” mentioned producer Sandesh.

While talk of Hemanth M Rao’s collaboration with Sudeep is still in its initial stage, it promises to be an interesting combination. However, we await an official confirmation from the production house. Hemanth is currently working on his next project with Shivarajkumar, in the scripting stage.

Meanwhile, Sudeep, busy with the release of Max, which he has just wrapped up shooting for, will soon begin shooting for Cheran, followed by Billa Ranga Baashaa with Anup Bhandari. He also has a project committed with KRG, marking his directorial comeback. With this new venture with Sandesh Productions, he has a good lineup of projects sure to bring cheers to his fans.