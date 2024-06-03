Filmmaker AP Arjun to produce actor Chikkanna’s next

BENGALURU: Following his lead role in Upadhyaksha, actor Chikkanna is all set to star in an upcoming film, once again as the lead. Industry sources have revealed that director AP Arjun, known for films like Addhuri, Ambari, Kiss, and Mr Airavata, will be producing the project. The film will be helmed by Raj Guru, who made his directorial debut with Kerebete.

It is worth mentioning that Kerebete, directed by Raj Guru starring Gowri Shankar, recently completed 50 days in theatres.

It has also been learned that the film will go into production only after the release of AP Arjun’s directorial project, Martin, starring Dhruva Sarja. Martin is slated to hit theaters on October 11. Apart from Chikkanna’s project, Arjun is also producing Addhuri Lover, starring Virat and Priyanka Kumar, and he has lined up another project.

While further details about the film are still under wraps, reports state the film is billed as a commercial drama that rides high on emotions. Chikkanna, who has over 250 films in his credit and is best known for his comedy performances, found instant success as the lead in Upadhyaksha.

The family entertainer is directed by Anil Kumar and is set in a village. The film, produced by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda, featured debutante Malaika Vasupal as the female lead. Upadhyaksha garnered a wide reception for showcasing Chikkanna in a hero avatar. Meanwhile, Chikkanna is in talks with a couple more directors, inching closer to locking projects in the lead roles.