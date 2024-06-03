Ramesh Aravind launches 'Chef Chidambara' trailer

BENGALURU: The trailer for Chef Chidambara, starring Aniruddha Jatkar in the lead role, was released by the multihyphenate film personality Ramesh Aravind in a grand event, which was attended by other significant dignitaries. Following the trailer launch, Ramesh Aravind reminisced about his collaboration with actor Aniruddha, mentioning their past work together and extending his best wishes to the team. Chef Chidambara is currently gearing up for a release on June 14.

Besides Aniruddha, the film also stars Sharath Lohitashwa, Nidhi Subbaiah, and Rachel David, among others. Billed as a dark comedy, Chef Chidambara is directed by Anand Raj. The trailer hints that the film revolves around a dead body.

“The film is an entertainer that explores whether Chidambara is the mastermind behind the crime or merely a pawn caught up in it, with Sharath Lohitashwa appearing as a cop,” explains Anand Raj, who has also made Aniruddha sing a titular track in the film. Produced by Roopa DN under Damthi Pictures, the film’s technical team includes composer Ritwik Muralidhar, cinematographer Uday Leela, editor Chandru, and dialogue writer Ganesh Parashuram.

Chef Chidambara will hit theatres alongside Dhananjay’s Kotee and Vasishta Simha’s Love LI.