‘Swear words in ‘Happy Birthday To Me’ may face silver screen muting,’ says Chaithra Achar

BENGALURU: Chaithra Achar’s perspective as an actor is refreshingly straightforward: Whether her film is set for a silver screen outing or a straight OTT release, her focus remains solely on being the face of compelling stories. For the Toby and Blink actor, the essence of filmmaking lies in delivering her best performance, regardless of the scale or platform.

While the audience’s comfort and the reach of the film are the producer’s responsibilities, she is willing to dedicate herself to giving her all in every role she undertakes. “Be it a feature film or a short project, my commitment is to the quality of the content above all else,” opines Chaithra, as she talks on the side lines of her next, Happy Birthday To Me, which is being directed by Rakesh Kadri, produced by Shoolin Movies, and distributed by Esha Film. The upcoming film is getting a direct OTT release on June 28 and will be streamed on more than a couple of platforms like AirTel Xstream Hungama Play, Just Watch, and Tata Play Binge, among others.

Happy Birthday To Me is a dark comedy film revolving around a birthday where people stumble upon a dead body, bringing chaos and fun to the forefront,” explains Chaithra. “It’s a pure comedy and my first venture into this genre. Don’t you think, after three years of effort, it deserves a silver screen release?” Chaithra further elaborates, “I asked the director, but I understand that this film includes a lot of swear words commonly used among friends. The director didn’t want them muted as it would dilute the essence. If these words were censored, the film would lose its authenticity. So he plays it safe by bringing it on OTT platforms.” According to the actor, Happy Birthday to Me was originally planned as a Tulu film, but the director opted for Kannada to widen its appeal. “Since it’s a fun script, he wanted everyone to relate to it,” Chaithra explains.