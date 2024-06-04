Just as I enjoy direction, I find interest in writing lyrics: Harshapriya

Hejjaru, which marks the directorial debut of Harshapriya, introduces the unique concept of parallel life, showcasing similar incidents in the lives of two different people in two different timelines. The film, starring Bhagat Alva and Shwetha D’Souza, among others, features Gopalkrishna Deshpande in the lead role. According to Harshapriya, Deshpande’s performance will be a major highlight, similar to what Rangayana Raghu achieved in Shakhahaari.

Harshapriya also revealed that Hejjaru marks the comeback of actor Naveen Krishna, who will be seen in a negative role. “I aimed for a striking debut, hence I chose the unique concept of parallel life, which has turned out to be quite interesting. Additionally, with Gopal Krishna Deshpande in an unprecedented role and Naveen as the antagonist, they will surely be a surprise package.”

The film also stars Aruna Balraj and Muniraju in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Hejjaru is also making waves with its concept-based music album. The debut single Enne Sikthu Mall Ninage has already topped the charts, while the second song, a romantic number titled Ivanyaaro, connects with the emotions of a college girl experiencing love for the first time, which has struck a chord with the youth.

“The entire album will connect with audiences of all kinds and age groups,” says Harshapriya, who hails from a teleserial background. The songs, composed by Poornachandra Tejeswi with vocals by Shweta Prabhu, have been penned by Harshapriya himself. “Just as I enjoy directing, I am keen on writing lyrics, and I have written all four songs for Hejjaru,” he adds.

The film produced by KS Ramji’s Gagana Enterprises is gearing up to unveil the teaser soon, with a tentative release date set for the first week of July.