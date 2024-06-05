National award-winning director Mansore eyes Hindi remake of 'Act 1978'

National award-winning director Mansore is currently in talks about a potential Hindi remake of his Kannada film Act 1978. While the specifics of the project are still unknown, Mansore plans to lead it with a fresh ensemble and crew to ensure that the adaptation resonates with the cultural intricacies of Hindi-speaking viewers.

The rights for the remake were bought by producer Neeraj Tiwari, who is set to back the endeavour alongside two other projects, Lopamudra and Postman.

The Hindi reinterpretation of Act 1978 is scheduled to go on floors this year. Originally released in 2020, Act 1978 narrates the tale of a pregnant woman who bravely charts her course to challenge bureaucratic injustices.

The film garnered critical acclaim for its gripping narrative and good performances, heightening anticipation for its potential Hindi adaptation. The cast for the original film included Yagna Shetty, Sanchari Vijay, Shruthi, B Suresha, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, and Dattanna. “We’re on the lookout for a talented actor who can authentically convey the depth of our story, as it carries a potent societal message,” says producer Tiwari.

The director’s vision for the remake is to preserve the original narrative’s essence while bringing a fresh creative angle to the table for the Hindi version.