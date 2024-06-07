I tried becoming a Kannada hudugi, and fell in love with the city: Stefy Patel

Hailing from Jharkhand, Stefy Patel always dreamed of becoming an actor. Reflecting on her journey, she expresses her excitement at how this dream has now finally become a reality. Having already made her mark in Telugu and Tamil cinema, she is eagerly awaiting her Kannada debut in Chethan Keshav’s Love Li, where she shares the screen with actor Vasistha Simha.

“I wasn’t even aware of the existence of the language or details about the South Indian film industry,” Stefy Patel shares. “And I actually got a whiff of it, that’s when I started watching South Indian films. While I was working in Telugu and Tamil films, I also learned about the Kannada industry, and then Love Li came along.

Chetan Keshav’s team reached out to me for an audition and provided the synopsis of the character, which instantly connected with me,” she adds. Stefy portrays the role of Janani in the film which is slated for release on June 14. “Slowly, I began learning the language and the shooting process. In my journey, I grew fond of the food here as well,” she says.

As an actor, Stefy notes that she has had her fair share of highs and lows. “Although I had a deep sense of yearning to act, I faced a hundred challenges. There are days where I have been in depression and would cry a lot. But at the same time, the moment I face the camera, and when they say ‘action’, I would tell myself, ‘This is it.’ For me, that is my happy space. I worship acting, and I consider it as an achievement to have come this far.”

Regarding the toughest part of being an actor, Stefy shares, “People have several misconceptions of how an actor lives and are quick to judge their personal lives, but that has never been the case. Given an option in life, I love being just me. However, being an actor, I have to be presentable, learn the language, and follow a diet. There is a lot of sacrifice that has to be done to be in front of the camera in order to get the love of the people. I initially thought it was going to be easy, but every time I finish a film, I start from scratch, shedding off all that I learned from my previous film. But it is all worth it once you watch the film.”