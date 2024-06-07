Makers of Shivarajkumar’s next in talks with SJ Suryah for key role

We had previously reported that Shivarajkumar is collaborating with Tamil director Karthik Adwaith, who helmed Paayum Oli Nee Enakku (2023), for the latter's Kannada debut. The project, set to be made in multiple languages, is progressing briskly with pre-production underway for the action thriller. Shivanna, currently wrapping up Narthan's Bhairathi Ranagal and Arjun Janya’s 45 by the end of this month, is expected to begin shooting for this project in July. The makers plan to release a glimpse around the actor's birthday on July 12.

Another interesting development is the potential casting of popular South Indian actor SJ Suryah in an important role. SJ Suryah, a noted director-turned equally in-demand actor, was last seen in films like Mark Anthony and Jigarthanda Double X while raising anticipation with his role in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.

Talks are ongoing with the actor, and a confirmation regarding his role in Shivarajkumar's film is pending. If all goes well, it promises an interesting combination on the silver screen with Shivanna and Suryah in a face-off. Several directors have attempted to bring SJ Suryah to Kannada cinema, and it remains to be seen if Karthik Adwait can succeed.

The project will mark Sudheer Chandra Padiri’s first production under the SCFC banner. Karthik Adwaith, who began his career as a part-time editor before becoming an associate with Kotagriri Venkateswara Rao, pursued a Master's at the New York Film Academy. His debut Tamil directorial, Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku, starred Vikram Prabhu and Dhananjay.

In a previous interview with CE, Adwait mentioned his admiration for Shivarajkumar's roles, especially in Simhada Marim, A.K. 47, Jogi, and Om. He plans to incorporate shades of such characters in his film and showcase Shivanna in a different avatar. While the cast and technicians are being finalised, Sam CS has been confirmed as the music director.