WATCH | 'Kotee' Trailer: Dhananjaya stars in the film as a commoner with big dreams

Amid a rather dull scenario in the Kannada film industry, there's an air of anticipation surrounding the release of Kotee, an action-packed family entertainer. The film marks Parameshwar Gundkal's directorial debut and stars Daali Dhananjaya in the lead role. The makers unveiled the trailer, which offers a glimpse into Dhananjaya's portrayal of Kotee, a common driver with extraordinary dreams.

His character is fueled by a noble ambition—to accumulate a fortune of one crore rupees through honest means, without deceit or harm, to secure a better future for his family. This narrative strikes a chord with audiences, resonating with the common man's struggles and aspirations, and includes Ramesh Indira as the antagonist.

Parameshwar Gundkal, a seasoned journalist-turned-TV honcho, brings his storytelling experience to the director's chair for Kotee. Having previously helmed successful television projects, including Bigg Boss Kannada, Param aims to deliver a content-driven cinematic experience with the film.

Explaining his commitment to providing quality entertainment, the director said that Kotee is a middle-class story that everyone can connect with. Kotee, produced by Jio Studios, brings together an ensemble cast, including Moksha Kushal and a host of versatile actors like Rangayana Raghu, Tara, and Sardar Satya. The film has music by Vasuki Vaibhav, lyrics by Vasuki himself and Yogaraj Bhat, background score by Nobin Paul, and cinematography by Arun Brahma.

On the sidelines of the trailer launch, Dhananjaya also provided insight into the current state of the Kannada film industry and his hopes for its future.

He stated, "I just want to say that it's just another phase, which the industry should overcome as in the past. Moreover, I pray that the new phase begins with the release of Kotee. The team has done a wonderful job. I'm very sure that the content, which is based on the life of a common man, especially revolving around middle-class families, would appeal to the audience."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)