I don’t look at the film industry as a cash cow: Parameshwar Gundkal

Parameshwar Gundkal, popularly called Param, is known for dabbling in various departments in the world of television. The filmmaker is now all set to make his debut on the silver screen as he gears up for the release of his upcoming directorial, Kotee. The face of the film is none other than Dhananjay, popularly called ‘Nata Rakshasa’, who is set to feature alongside a star cast. The film, which marks the maiden Kannada production of Jio Studios will feature music by Vasuki Vaibhav, background score by Nobin Paul and cinematography by Arun Brahma.

Speaking about his attraction towards cinema and the film industry, Param shares that it is his passion towards storytelling that has brought him here. “I don’t look at the film industry as a cash cow. Money was never the driving force behind my foray into this medium. It’s all about storytelling for me,” he says, as he goes back to reminisce his days as a farmer and then a journalist. “I’ve spent years tilling the land, letting stories sprout alongside crops. But life had other plans, nudging me towards journalism in Bengaluru. That’s when the idea struck me: why not paint these tales on a bigger canvas? TV seemed like a stepping stone to the cinema industry. However, I did not expect to find success through serials but they became stories that caught the attention of households across Karnataka.” Further, on switching gears and foraying into Cinema, he adds, “TV demands quantity while storytelling on the silver screen requires quality. So, here I am to be part of cinema.”

As a first-time filmmaker, Param has a profound knowledge of the art of filmmaking. “Filmmaking is like a finely tuned instrument, that requires a balance of emotions and storytelling. It’s about orchestrating every scene, every moment, to create a universe that makes audiences sit through the runtime. I think of it like being a complex engineer. And let me tell you, it’s been quite the journey. I thrive on being a keen listener, soaking in the details of every tale. There’s a certain magic in listening, a joy in the art of understanding, and cinema has truly opened my ears to that.”