'Mungaru Male' producer E Krishnappa, director Yogaraj Bhat reunite for next work after 16 years

Producer E Krishnappa and Yogaraj Bhat, the duo behind the golden hit Mungaru Male starring Ganesh, Pooja Gandhi as leads, and Anant Nag in a pivotal role, are reuniting after 16 years. This time, they’re shaking things up by considering fresh faces for their project. The casting process is underway, with an official announcement expected soon.

Mungaru Male created waves in the Kannada film industry, earning acclaim and shattering commercial records. It made history as the first film in India to run continuously for over a year in a multiplex, with an unmatched box-office performance. Breaking barriers, it set a milestone for South Indian cinema and spawned remakes in multiple languages, promoting Ganesh to ‘Golden Star’ status and cementing his place in the industry.

With this collaboration, Krishnappa and Yogaraj are looking to create history again. Currently busy with pre-production, the director is gearing up to start filming this month.